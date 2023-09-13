Azerbaijan expands investment opportunities in state-owned enterprises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Opportunities for investment in state enterprises of Azerbaijan are expanding, Azerbaijani Economy Ministry told Trend.

"Azerbaijan is consistently implementing structural reforms aimed at increasing efficiency, liberalization and diversification of the economy. The ongoing reforms also cover the activities of state enterprise," the ministry said.

It was noted that application of corporate governance principles in the work of state enterprises, increasing their economic efficiency and improving their financial sustainability are among the main factors contributing to Azerbaijan's economic development.

"Among the advantages of the new management method is the transfer of management of state-owned enterprises to the Azerbaijan Investment Holding Company established for this purpose, whose tasks include control over their activities through supervisory boards. The division of responsibility and ensuring accountability through supervisory boards created a solid basis for increasing economic benefits: transition from losses to profits, application of responsible spending policy, creation of new sources of income, minimization of budget subsidies, commercial transformation of state enterprises, making transfers to the budget," the ministry said.

Such factors as political and financial-economic stability, favorable business environment, comprehensive development of free market relations, support of sustainable private property in Azerbaijan, accelerate economic development and increase interest of foreign investors to Azerbaijan.

"At the same time, opportunities for citizens to benefit from economic development are steadily growing. Attraction of private investments in large state enterprises will allow adapting their activities to the requirements of the competitive environment. In this regard, the decree of the head of state "On measures in connection with the attraction of private investment in state enterprises of Azerbaijan Republic" dated August 31, 2023 is of special significance," said the ministry.

It was noted that the document envisages attraction of investments in International Bank of Azerbaijan, Baku Telephone Communication, Aztelekom, Azerbaijan Caspian Sea Shipping Company, AzerGold, Azerikimya Production Association (Ethylene Polyethylene Plant), Urea and Methanol Plants. Realization of the tasks specified in the Order is aimed at reducing the financial share and burden of the state in the management of large enterprises, as well as expansion of public-private partnership.

"The document will promote wider application of corporate governance mechanisms and revitalization of capital markets in the country. The order is also aimed at expanding opportunities for citizens' participation in the management of state-owned enterprises and private investment in these enterprises," the Ministry of Economy noted.

The document says that studies will be conducted and proposals will be prepared with the involvement of reputable international consulting companies.

"They will cover restructuring, rehabilitation, evaluation of state enterprises, identification of potential investors, liberalization and anti-monopolization of the relevant market, changes in the organizational and legal form of state enterprises and the possibility of transferring non-core activities to the private sector, methods of partial sale of parts and shares of state participation intended for privatization, as well as improvement of the legal framework in this regard," said the ministry.

In general, thanks to the consolidation of private investment and expansion of cooperation between private business entities and state enterprises, the diversification of the national economy structure will accelerate, the dependence on the non-oil and gas sector will decrease and competitiveness will increase," said the ministry.