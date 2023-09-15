Launching Zangezur corridor will fix integrity of Turkic world - Turkish Trade Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The regional integrity of the Turkic world will be ensured with the launch of the Zangezur corridor, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said, Trend reports.

He noted that in addition to Türkiye and Azerbaijan, the corridor will also strengthen the entire regional trade and the Middle Corridor.

"We hope that the negotiations between Azerbaijani and Armenian sides on the Zangezur corridor will be finalized as soon as possible and this corridor will start functioning," Omer Bolat added.