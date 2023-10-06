Investment value of new solar power plant in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan revealed (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The total volume of investments in the construction of a solar power plant with a capacity of up to 500 MW in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, as well as infrastructure for further exports to Türkiye, amounts to $500 million, CEO of A-Z Czech Engineering Milan Pavlicek told Trend.

According to him, the company has been following the changes in the energy sector of Azerbaijan for a long time and on the basis of this it intends to actively implement new projects in the country.

"The memorandum signed today shows that we intend to develop the energy potential of Nakhchivan, and also plan to share our experience in other areas of the energy sector," Pavlicek said.

Javid Abdullayev, Director of the State Agency on Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, and Milan Pavlicek, CEO of Az Czech Engineering signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of renewable energy sources on September 29, 2023.

This document is aimed at implementing projects in the field of renewable energy sources on the territory of Azerbaijan, in particular, the construction of a solar power plant with a capacity of up to 500 MW in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.