Azerbaijan, Israel explore new opportunities for joint space industry dev't - ISA director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The potential for cooperation in the space field between Azerbaijan and Israel is significant, and we are eager to identify projects, research, and studies that we can work on together, Uri Oron, Director of the Israel Space Agency (ISA), told Trend on the sidelines of the 74th International Astronautical Congress in Baku.

"This is an excellent conference. The organization is running very smoothly, and the program is quite extensive. The topics cover a wide range of subjects related to space communities," he said.

Commenting on the newly established partnership with the Azerbaijani side, Oron expressed hope that this cooperation will soon embark on the right path and work on the specific projects in various areas will be launched.

"I believe that only by combining our efforts can we make meaningful progress. The field of space offers numerous opportunities, including defense and security, as well as scientific, educational, and capacity-building endeavors. Our goal is to discover our common interests, and that's precisely what we intend to explore in our discussions with Azercosmos," he added.

Meanwhile, a cooperation agreement was signed between the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) on the development of new observation satellites for Azerbaijan within the framework of the 74th International Astronautical Congress.

According to the agreement, two satellites will be manufactured within the framework of the Azersky-2 program.

In addition, IAI will provide all the necessary ground control and operation systems for the Azersky-2 system in Azerbaijan. Local specialists will be trained in satellite management and satellite image processing. The satellites will be launched in 2026 and 2028. The launch vehicle that will put the satellite into orbit will be announced in the coming months.