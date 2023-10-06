Azerbaijan may write off bank debts of relatives of those killed during anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. It will be proposed to write off the bank debts of relatives of those killed during anti-terrorist activities in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, the President of the Azerbaijan Banks Association, Zakir Nuriyev said, Trend reports.

"At the meeting of the presidium of the Azerbaijan Banks Association, the following decisions were made: to write off in full in banks all credit obligations of Azerbaijani servicemen who became martyrs during local anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh, as well as accrued interest and other payments; to write off interest and other payments on credit obligations of the wounded from bank accounts at the expense of banks during these anti-terrorist measures, Azerbaijani servicemen accrued for the period from September 19, 2023 to December 31, 2023. It will also be proposed that the write-off should also take place for the relatives of those killed during anti-terrorist activities," Nuriyev said.

