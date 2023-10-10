Azerbaijan effectively attunes dev't of safe transport corridors - CICA secretary general

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, October 10. Azerbaijan is effectively coordinating the development of safe transport corridors, the Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Kairat Sarybay said, Trend reports.

"The CICA has 28 member countries. This is almost 90 percent of the territory of Asia. We have two main principles. All decisions are made by consensus. The implementation takes place on a voluntary level. Projects are usually proposed by member countries. Interconnectedness is an important topic, it is very relevant today," Sarybay said.

According to him, the greater the interconnection between countries in Asia, the more it will contribute to the global economy.

"Asia is the main driving force of economic progress around the world today," he said.

The CICA is an international conference uniting the countries of the Asian continent that aims to strengthen relations and cooperation between Asian and Eurasian countries in order to ensure stability and security in the region.

The first CICA summit was held in 2002.

At the summit in October 2022, the beginning of the transformation of the CICA into a regional organization was announced.