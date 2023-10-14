Consistent efforts of President Ilham Aliyev reshaped global energy landscape - Azerbaijani PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Thanks to the consistent efforts of President Ilham Aliyev, transnational gas links have been launched, such as Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, TANAP, TAP, which have created a new landscape on the global energy map, Ali Asadov, Azerbaijan's Prime Minister, said, Trend reports.

He has made the remark at the conference themed "20 years of unequaled service to Motherland, people and statehood".

"On September 14, 2017, as a result of the personal efforts of President Ilham Aliyev, a new era kicked off in the development of a huge block of Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli oil fields in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea until 2050. On December 31, 2020, the Southern Gas Corridor project was completed. With the commissioning of the Trans-Adriatic pipeline section, the export of Azerbaijani gas to Europe began for the first time in history," he stressed.

Asadov noted that the opportunities created as a result of the successful implementation of the oil strategy of Heydar Aliyev, who opened the Caspian Basin to foreign investors with the "Contract of the Century", created an important basis for the full implementation of the large-scale tasks set.

"On July 13, 2006, the huge Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline was inaugurated, and on December 15 of the same year, the first well at the Shah Deniz field was put into operation. In subsequent years, Umid, Babak and the discovery of the Absheron fields confirmed that Azerbaijan has large gas reserves. Thus, a new page was opened in the history of the discovery of Azerbaijan's natural resources. On September 20, 2014, on the 20th anniversary of the Contract of the Century, the Southern Gas Corridor project was launched in Sangachal," he added.