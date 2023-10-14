PM reveals number of reservoirs built and reconstructed over past 20 years in Azerbaijan's districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. More than 380 reservoirs have been built and reconstructed in the regions of Azerbaijan over the past 20 years, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the conference titled "20 years of unequaled service to the Motherland, people and statehood", Trend reports.

According to him, water supply systems have been reconstructed in the regions and cities of Azerbaijan, water supply to Azerbaijan's cities has been provided from new sources.

Asadov said that as a result of the efforts of President Ilham Aliyev, the Oghuz-Gabala-Baku water pipeline has been commissioned.

"Over the past two decades, eight large reservoirs have been built or repaired (including Takhtakorpu, Shamkirchay, Tovuzchay, Goytepe) with a total water volume of about 500 million cubic meters," he said.

A conference organized by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dedicated to "20 years of unequaled service to the Motherland, people and statehood" topic, is taking place in Baku today under the co-chairmanship of Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev.

The conference is dedicated to the activities of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.