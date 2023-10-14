Azerbaijan sees increase in amount of agroparks created in past 20 years, PM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. A total of 51 agroparks have been established in Azerbaijan over the past 20 years, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the conference titled "20 years of unequaled service to the Motherland, people and statehood", Trend reports.

Asadov noted that over the past 20 years, hundreds of manufacturing and processing enterprises, large industrial centers, parks and neighborhoods have been created in Azerbaijan in order to ensure the sustainable development of the non-oil sector, the organization of industrial enterprises based on innovative and high technologies, support entrepreneurship in this area and increase employment in the manufacturing sector.

All the work done has made it possible to expand the geography of exports of Azerbaijani products, Asadov said.

"In addition, this work allowed to expand access to foreign markets under the brand "Made in Azerbaijan" of local products with high-quality standards. The development of the branch of production and processing of agricultural products, which is one of the priorities of the non-oil sector, has remained in the spotlight over the past period. As a result of the targeted measures taken over the past 20 years, non-oil exports have grown more than eight times," he said.

A conference organized by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dedicated to "20 years of unequaled service to the Motherland, people and statehood" topic, is taking place in Baku today under the co-chairmanship of Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev.

The conference is dedicated to the activities of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.