Azerbaijani regions see huge growth in nominal production volume - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. In 2022, the nominal volume of production in the regions of Azerbaijan increased by 13.5 times compared to 2003, Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, said, Trend reports.

He has made the remark at the conference titled "20 years of unequaled service to the Motherland, people and statehood".

According to the minister, since 2004, more than 1.8 million new job places and over 52,000 new enterprises have been created in the regions of the country.

"In the regions, 8 airports have been built or reconstructed, and the construction of the Lachin airport continues. More than 17,000 kilometers of roads, over 500 bridges and tunnels, up to 3,300 schools, more than 450 kindergartens, over 550 medical institutions, and 41 Olympic sports complexes have been built or renovated," the minister said.

A conference organized by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dedicated to "20 years of unequaled service to the Motherland, people and statehood" topic, is taking place in Baku today under the co-chairmanship of Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev.

The conference is dedicated to the activities of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.