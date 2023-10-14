Economy minister reveals number of state programs adopted for socio-economic dev't of Azerbaijani districts over past 20 years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Azerbaijan has adopted four state programs dedicated to the socio-economic development of regions over the past 20 years, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

The volume of investments made in the Azerbaijani regions under these programs amounted to 104 billion manat ($61.2 billion).

"The socio-economic infrastructure in the regions has been practically reconstructed, the construction of the most modern transport hubs in Azerbaijan has fully activated the economic potential. This ensured high mobility of economic resources within the country, created the foundations for sustainable economic growth in the regions and led to high investment activity," he said.

A conference organized by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dedicated to "20 years of unequaled service to the Motherland, people and statehood" topic, is taking place in Baku today under the co-chairmanship of Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev.

The conference is dedicated to the activities of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.