Private sector support - important element of Azerbaijan's economic policy, economy minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Private sector support is an important element of Azerbaijan's economic policy, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the conference organized by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dedicated to "20 years of unequaled service to the Motherland, people and statehood" topic.

"The Entrepreneurship Development Fund allocated a preferential loan for 43,000 investment projects in the amount of 2.8 billion manat ($1.6 billion) from 2003 through 2022. Thanks to these projects, more than 178,000 new jobs have been created, the share of regions is more than 80 percent. In general, the share of regions out of the total number of preferential loans is 75 percent," he said.

A conference organized by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dedicated to "20 years of unequaled service to the Motherland, people and statehood" topic, is taking place in Baku today under the co-chairmanship of Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev.

The conference is dedicated to the activities of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.