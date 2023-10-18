bp places premium on educational projects - bp's vice president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. About 80 percent of bp's social investment projects worldwide are in the field of education, Vice President for Communications and External Affairs of bp in the Caspian region, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said at the 17th International Conference on Application of Information and Communication Technologies (AICT2023) in Baku, Trend reports.

"It is necessary to pay special attention to the education system, developing and forming a young generation of experts with the right values, a fair vision, and principles of equality to ensure peace and prosperity in Azerbaijan. For this reason, our company always strives to invest in the field of education,” said Aslanbayli.

"Today is the Day of the Restoration of the Independence of Azerbaijan. However, now we are also witnessing historical moments related to the restoration of state sovereignty after a period of crisis. This victory symbolizes not only the successful end of the conflict but also the restoration of justice, opening the way to peace and prosperity in the entire region," he said.

The AICT2023 conference being held on October 18–20 is organized with the participation of ADA University, George Washington University, Turin Polytechnic University, and the IEEE [Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers] Azerbaijan Joint Chapter.

The conference has brought together researchers, scientists, software architects, and industry specialists to discuss innovative ideas and various topics related to next-generation information technologies and services.