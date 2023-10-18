R.I.S.K. Scientific Production Company celebrated its 30th anniversary

Founded in 1993 “R.I.S.K. Scientific Production Company” (R.I.S.K.), known as an IT Company, recently celebrated its 30th anniversary.

During this period the company has been successful both in Azerbaijani market and abroad. Only in international markets, with geographical coverage of 4 continents, R.I.S.K. has signed hundreds of contracts and delivered them successfully.

IT security, information/cyber security, system integration, application software development, geographic information systems (GIS) are just some of the company specializations. Innovative solutions and services of the company are consumed by many verticals, including (but not limited to) large telecommunication services providers, public sector, law enforcement agencies, oil and gas, banking and finance, construction and transport. R.I.S.K. has built close partnerships with the world's largest IT and telecom equipment manufacturers.

Development of software products has been one of the most successful activities of the company's. Particularly, R.I.S.K. has developed number of innovative software products for air navigation services providers (ANSP) and successfully introduced them to the world market. These products, serving the flight safety assurance, have especially been successful in a highly competitive international markets. They are currently operated by ANSPs of more than 20 countries.

Just recently R.I.S.K. has been selected as a most successful bidder in the international tender held by National Air Navigation Services Company (NANSC) of Egypt. The subject of contract, concluded for 18 months, is improvement of aeronautical information management at NANSC by automation and its compliance to the latest ICAO standards. The scope includes also the special software intended for designing of safe flight routes, developed by the company.

It is remarkable that this year also marks the 20th anniversary of first certification of R.I.S.K. by ISO 9001, the international quality standard.