Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Economy

Azerbaijan holds opening ceremony of Caspian Construction Week expo

Economy Materials 19 October 2023 10:33 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan holds opening ceremony of Caspian Construction Week expo

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. An opening ceremony of the Caspian Construction Week exhibition was held in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

The exhibition combines the 3rd Azerbaijan International Exhibition "Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh" (Rebuild Karabakh 2023), the 28th Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition (BakuBuild), the 15th Anniversary International Exhibition "Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, Water Supply, Plumbing, and Swimming Pools" (Aquatherm Baku), and the 11th Caspian International "Road Infrastructure and Public Transport" exhibition.

Will be updated

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more