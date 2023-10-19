Azerconnect receives the prestigious Stevie® Awards

Azerconnect, a leader in the field of ICT and high technologies in Azerbaijan, has been distinguished with the prestigious Stevie® Awards in multiple categories for its projects that highlight its commitment to innovation.

The company has received recognition as the Silver Award recipient in Achievement in Diversity and Inclusion for its “Inspire.Lead.Create:Women Leadership Program” and in Achievement in Managing a Remote Workforce for its “FLEXcellence:Hybrid Working Program”, along with the Bronze Award in Best Use of Blended Learning for its “Hybrid Leadership Program”.

The awards were presented as part of the eighth annual Stevie® Awards for Great Employers in the HR Achievement category. The Stevie® Awards for Great Employers is a global recognition initiative honoring the world's top employers.

It is noteworthy that The Stevie® Awards for Great Employers is dedicated to recognizing the world's best employers, alongside the distinguished human resources professionals, teams, achievements, and HR- related products and suppliers pivotal in creating and driving exceptional places to work.

Receiving two Silver and one Bronze awards for the initiatives undertaken by Azerconnect is a testament to the company's inclusive nature, showcasing its dedication to valuing employees, promoting diversity, efficiently managing remote work, and fostering professional growth and development within its workforce.

About Azerconnect

Azerconnect is the first B2B (Business to Business) company in Azerbaijan that provides various services in the dynamically developing ICT and high-tech fields. Azerconnect is part of NEQSOL Holding an international group of companies operating in various countries across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries.

Significantly, Azerconnect was awarded a prestigious certificate of Top Employer 2023 in Azerbaijan by the influential Top Employer Institute recognizing its excellence in the realm of human resources across six distinct categories. The company has also been distinguished with the prestigious Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award in three different categories this year.

About Stevie® Awards

Stevie® Awards are conferred in eight programs. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.