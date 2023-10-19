SOCAR AQS to deliver its first onshore drilling well in Azerbaijan

We are pleased to announce that SOCAR AQS has landed an agreement with Taghiyev Operating Company LLC (TOC), a subsidiary of GL LTD LLC, the first private energy company of Azerbaijan, to implement an onshore drilling project in TOC’s Buzovna-Mashtaga oil field.

To conduct drilling operations in the Buzovna-Mashtaga field, SOCAR AQS uses HH 300, a stand-alone hydraulic drilling rig, manufactured by Drillmec, a global industry leader in designing and construction of drilling and work-over rigs. This state-of-the-art rig is known for its unique features to drive efficiency and ensure a high level of safety while delivering outstanding onshore drilling performance.

Samir Mollayev, General Director of SOCAR AQS, said: “Onshore drilling operations are essential for Azerbaijan's energy industry and economy by contributing to additional revenues and ensuring diversification of sources. We will apply our proven expertise in onshore drilling and advanced technology to deliver this important project for all stakeholders – the client, country and SOCAR AQS”.

SOCAR AQS continues to expand its operations portfolio and remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, quality, and innovation. Understanding the changing market dynamics and the importance of adapting to technological progress, SOCAR AQS continues to offer advanced solutions to meet the demanding needs of customers.

Noteworthy, GL is the third big customer of SOCAR AQS in Azerbaijan. This new partnership will further strengthen the position of SOCAR AQS as a leading drilling and well services company in Azerbaijan, with 15 years of experience in the industry and more than 150 wells successfully drilled to date.

About SOCAR AQS

SOCAR AQS is an integrated drilling and well services Management Company established in 2007 between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Nobel Energy, and Absheron Qazma LLC (AQS).

The company has many years of experience in the oil and gas well drilling industry, providing advanced drilling technologies and applying new management methods. SOCAR AQS has pioneered an innovative approach in the national drilling industry, and it has a proven track record of excellence in delivering safe and reliable solutions.

SOCAR AQS has been a member of the International Association of Drilling Contractors since 2009 and has fully complied with all applicable international standards.

