Azerbaijan to start earthwork in Hadrut and Tugh villages soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Demolition and excavation work will begin in the villages of Hadrut and Tugh of Azerbaijan's Khojavend district in the near future, said Bashir Hajiyev, Deputy Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the territories of Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a panel discussion going within the Caspian Construction Week.

"At the next stage, road and communication work will be carried out, and then the construction of houses and non-residential buildings will be carried out," Hajiyev said.

