“Norm” OJSC joined UN Global Compact

“Norm” OJSC, the leading player in the cement industry, proudly announces its official membership in the United Nations Global Compact. The company demonstrated its commitment to sustainability by joining the initiative.

In pursuit of sustainable development goals and the organization of its operations around ESG principles while minimizing environmental impact, the company dedicates significant efforts to meet its obligations within this context. The company's commitments encompass sustainable development initiatives, their ongoing review and enhancement, the establishment of fair and safe working conditions, the utilization of alternative materials and fuels in cement production, and the reduction of carbon emissions.

"We are proud to join the UN Global Compact and embrace its principles as a guide for our strategy and actions," said Henning Sasse, the CEO of “Norm” OJSC.

It should be noted that the UN Global Compact, established in 2000, is a corporate sustainability initiative that unites 20,000 companies and non-business organizations from over 160 countries.