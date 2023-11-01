AZAL signed a cooperation agreement with GetJet Airlines to meet the growing demand for passenger transportation

For the first time in its history, the national air carrier of Azerbaijan, AZAL, has signed a wet lease agreement with GetJet Airlines on three Airbus A320 aircraft.

Under the widely used leasing agreement, along with aircraft leasing, services are provided for flight crew, maintenance, insurance, quality assurance and flight safety.

Signing an agreement with GetJet Airlines is another step in our desire to improve the customer experience with AZAL, which corresponds to the airline's long–term development strategy. We continue to increase the number and frequency of routes, striving to ensure reliability, safety and comfort for our passengers.

AZAL continues to expand its route network and frequency of flights and plans to use leased aircraft on routes to Istanbul, Dubai, Milan, Vienna, Almaty, Astana and others to meet the growing needs of passengers.

Leasing aircraft comply with international aviation standards, which guarantees flight safety. The Lithuanian airline GetJet Airlines is IOSA certified and specializes in ACMI transportation and charter flights.