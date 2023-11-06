Now it is possible to make internal transfers to Kapital Bank cards in Euro and USD through MilliÖn

Kapital Bank has introduced a new feature — now you can transfer foreign currency into Kapital Bank’s USD and Euro cards through MilliÖn terminals.

The transfer can only be made in the card’s corresponding currency. In other words, customers with a dollar card can only transfer in USD, while customers with a Euro card can only transfer on Euro.

A minimum of 1 USD/Euro and a maximum of 15,000 USD/Euro have been fixed as a transaction limit for the card. It is not possible to convert currencies by transferring AZN banknotes to USD/Euro cards. No commission fee is required to use this service.

