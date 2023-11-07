Azerbaijan - key component within Middle Corridor, UK trade dep't says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Azerbaijan is a key component within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), or the so-called Middle Corridor, Joel John Derbyshire, Country Director Azerbaijan and Energy Lead for Eastern Europe & Central Asia at the UK Department for Business and Trade, said, Trend reports.

He has made the remark at the "Azerbaijan & Kazakhstan - discover two regional hubs" webinar within the International Trade Week.

"Azerbaijan is located at the crossroads and trade route between Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East. For centuries, Azerbaijan was a part of the famed Silk Road East-to-West. Today, the country's location offers opportunities for the development of the "Middle Corridor" across the Caspian Sea, which will connect China to Europe. Thus, the country is the key component within this transport route," he said.

Derbyshire also pointed out that since 1994, when Azerbaijan signed the pivotal agreement referred to as the 'Contract of the Century' with bp, it has established a solid groundwork for advancing economic relations with the UK.

"This created the foundations of our stable and successful bilateral trade and investment relationship," he added.