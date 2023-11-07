UK looking to opportunities to support rebuilding process in Azerbaijan's liberated territories - trade dep't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. The UK is looking to other opportunities to support the rebuilding process in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Joel John Derbyshire, Country Director Azerbaijan and Energy Lead for Eastern Europe & Central Asia at the UK Department for Business and Trade, said, Trend reports.

He has made the remark at the "Azerbaijan & Kazakhstan - discover two regional hubs" webinar within the International Trade Week .

"Azerbaijan is currently undertaking a huge national rebuilding project in territories [liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020]. Independent economists have estimated the cost of this reconstruction process in the tens of billions of dollars. The UK is Azerbaijan's largest partner in the demining process in these territories. We are also looking into other opportunities to engage in there," he said.

Derbyshire added that several UK architectural and design companies have won sizeable projects in recent years in Azerbaijan, and the UK is now pursuing further opportunities in digital construction and modern methods of construction spheres.

The country director also noted that Azerbaijan is currently undertaking huge steps to develop its renewable energy sector, including in the liverated territories, and the UK Governemnt is also very supportive in this regard.