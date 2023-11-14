Azerbaijan, Morocco ink memorandum on port-to-port co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The Port of Baku and the National Ports Agency of Morocco have signed a memorandum of cooperation during a meeting of the Joint Commission on bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Morocco in Rabat, Trend reports.

The memorandum, inked by Taleh Ziyadov, Director-General of the Port of Baku, and Nadia Laraki, General-Manager of the Moroccan National Ports Agency, aims to establish and strengthen cooperation and partnership, recognizing the pivotal role and strategic importance of ports in the development of both countries.

This agreement is set to foster mutual collaboration across various areas, including port-to-port cooperation, port operations development, logistics, terminal management, infrastructure, the exchange of best practices, and environmental protection.