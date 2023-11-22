Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Economy

Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

Economy Materials 22 November 2023 09:17 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

Follow Trend on

Maryana Ahmadova
Maryana Ahmadova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on November 21 decreased by $3.19 and amounted to $85.73 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan fell by $1.11 and amounted to $84.02 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $67.43 per barrel, which is $1.74 less than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea decreased by $1.13 on November 21 compared to the previous indicator, to $82.20 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on November 22.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more