Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on November 21 decreased by $3.19 and amounted to $85.73 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan fell by $1.11 and amounted to $84.02 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $67.43 per barrel, which is $1.74 less than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea decreased by $1.13 on November 21 compared to the previous indicator, to $82.20 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on November 22.

