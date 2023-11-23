Azerbaijani oil prices decline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on November 22 decreased by $2.56 and amounted to $83.17 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan fell by $2.46 and amounted to $81.56 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $64.34 per barrel, which is $3.09 less than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea decreased by $2.72 on November 22 compared to the previous indicator, to $79.48 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on November 23.

