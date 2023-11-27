Norwegian FourPhase to apply new technologies to Azerbaijan's oil industry (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. FourPhase is exploring new technology to introduce to the Azerbaijani market, Neil Meldrum, Managing Director of FourPhase in UK told Trend on the sidelines of the SPE Technical Conference and Exhibition held in Baku.

"We have been active in Azerbaijan since 2016, managing the ACG (Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli) fields, specifically handling proppant and mill scale removal – essentially, all solids", he said.

Meldrum stated that the company's purpose is to provide innovative technologies to Azerbaijan in order to efficiently handle uncycled sand.

"Rather than transporting it onshore, we intend to clean it offshore and discharge it into the sea. By cleaning the sand before it reaches the shore for discharge, we reduce logistical costs and reduce our carbon footprint," the company's spokesman noted.