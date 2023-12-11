Azerbaijan in fit state to host COP29 - minister

DUBAI, UAE, December 11. Azerbaijan is ready to host COP29, Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the COP28 conference in Dubai (UAE).

"I am delighted to announce Azerbaijan's eagerness to host COP29 in Azerbaijan in 2024. Azerbaijan with its rich cultural heritage and dynamic energy, will be a fitting stage for the global community to come together once again to tackle the pressing issues of our time. We extend our appreciation to the current Presidency for their guidance and support during COP28," he said.

He pointed out that the strong political will demonstrated by President Ilham Aliyev and the support by other Eastern European Group member states to Azerbaijan’s nomination to host COP29 have been crucial in today’s success.

"We extend our deep appreciation to the countries of the Eastern European group for their decision to endorse Azerbaijan as the host country for COP29. The valuable support from the countries in the Group, once again reflects a shared commitment to unifying our efforts to fight climate change and building a better future for all. Our commitment to sustainability is not a mere promise but a reality reflected in our national policies and actions," the minister noted.