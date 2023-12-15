Special offer from AZAL en route flights Baku-Vienna

Azerbaijan's national air carrier AZAL has launched a new discount campaign for flights connecting Baku and Vienna. The price of tickets starts from ₼ 555 en route Baku-Vienna-Baku, and from € 299 en route Vienna-Baku-Vienna.

These promotional prices are valid for ticket purchases made between December 15 and 21, 2023. Travel dates within this campaign are available from January 16 to June 11, 2024, excluding peak periods. Flights between Baku and Vienna are operated twice a week — on Tuesdays and Fridays.

This special offer by AZAL presents a wonderful opportunity to explore Vienna, a city renowned for its stunning historical architecture, as well as being one of the epicenters of European culture and art. It is important to note that the availability of discounted tickets is limited.

To purchase tickets, please visit the official website www.azal.az, use the renewed mobile app of the airline, or approach to the ticket offices or accredited agencies of Azerbaijan Airlines.