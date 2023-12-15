Birbank introduces innovation in the banking sector: Digital Deposit

The Azerbaijan's first digital bank, Birbank, has once again marked a milestone in the banking sector. Birbank's mobile application has introduced a brand-new product called “Digital Deposit”.

To benefit from the convenient and advantageous features of the “Digital Deposit”, customers simply need to access the “Deposit”, section within the “More” menu in the Birbank mobile app. They can proceed to the “New Deposit” section, complete the required information, and apply.

The primary advantage of this product is that customers can earn a 9% income within a 12-month campaign frame, all through an entirely online process. The insured amount volume stands at 100 000 manats, and the campaign runs until January 31.

With the “Digital Deposit” it is possible to place deposits in the AZN currency for periods of 1, 3, 6, 9, 12, 18, 24, or 36 months, ranging from a minimum of 1₼ to a maximum of 250 000 ₼. The deposit income is provided at the end of the term. Calculating the interest amount using the deposit calculator is easily possible: https://bir.bank/bbrdpr

For more detailed information about Birbank card refer to https://birbank.az, 196 Call Centre or the card’s Facebook or Instagram pages. To order a card, download the Birbank app, send an SMS with the text “1” to the 8196 short code, contact us via WhatsApp at (+994 50) 999 81 96 or visit the Birbank centers.