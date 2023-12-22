SOCAR AQS secures new drilling contract in Türkiye

We are pleased to announce that SOCAR AQS Sondaj Mühendislik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş (SOCAR AQS Türkiye), a SOCAR AQS subsidiary, has signed another important contract with Çalık Petroleum, one of the biggest private oil and gas operators in Türkiye.

As per the contract, SOCAR AQS Türkiye will deliver drilling services for the safe and efficient completion of five onshore oil wells located in Diyarbakir province of Türkiye.

SOCAR AQS Türkiye will apply HH300, the first hydraulic rig to be used in Türkiye, an innovative installation that offers significant advantages over traditional rigs, including improved efficiency and reduced noise levels.

Samir Mollayev, General Director of SOCAR AQS said: “Diversification of our client base is in line with our Corporate Growth Strategy. By signing this new contract in Türkiye, we embrace the opportunities and challenges ahead of us, knowing that our dedication, innovation and relentless pursuit of excellence will lead us to success.”

Famil Khalafov, Country Manager of SOCAR AQS Türkiye said: “We are pleased to partner with Çalık Petroleum, and are confident that our expertise stands as a guarantee for the activities that will be performed under this contract.”

SOCAR AQS has been implementing drilling projects in Türkiye since 2019, and one of the recent agreements, with Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO), state oil company of Republic of Türkiye, will see the drilling of another four oil wells. SOCAR AQS is also continuing the Tuz Golu underground gas storage expansion project in Türkiye.

By constantly focusing on excellence, safety and sustainability, SOCAR AQS aims to strengthen its position as a leading provider of drilling and well services in the region and globally.