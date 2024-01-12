Azerbaijan's entrepreneurial activity growing at tremendous pace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Entrepreneurial activity in Azerbaijan has increased a lot, President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers' Organization) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev said at the conference "State-entrepreneurial partnership: the basis of sustainable economy" held in Baku, Trend reports.

The president of the National Confederation emphasized that, currently, the number of people actively engaged in entrepreneurial activity in Azerbaijan is more than 759,000 people.

"Measures are being implemented in Azerbaijan to improve the environment of free competition, simplify administrative procedures, provide tax benefits and subsidies, financial support to the real sector, and other measures. Azerbaijani businessmen actively participate in projects implemented in foreign countries, invest in various spheres, and are recognized as reliable partners," Musaev noted.

Will be updated