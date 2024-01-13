Dev't of human capital - key aspect of Azerbaijan's sustainable economic growth - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. One of the important aspects of Azerbaijan's sustainable economic development is the expansion of opportunities for the development of human capital, Nuriya Novruzova, Chairperson of the Board of the Association of Professional Financial Managers of Azerbaijan, said this at the forum "Reporting and Transparency in the Context of Challenges of the New Era" held in Baku, Trend reports.

“At present, human capital is the basis of modern economies around the world, and at the same time, rapid technological progress requires regular updating of knowledge and skills. At the same time, it is important to put forward qualified specialists based on the principles of continuous improvement and efficiency in the field of management, and new projects in our country are being implemented for this purpose," Novruzova noted.

Nuriya Novruzova labeled 2023 as a successful year for the association.

“The association's cooperation with international institutes has also increased in 2023. In cooperation with IFAQ, EFA, ECHC, ICFM, and other recognized institutes, several international qualifications for staff training were introduced,” the Chairman of the Board emphasized.

