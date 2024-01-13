Azerbaijan to run session of Association of Appraisers of Turkic-speaking nations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. A meeting of the Association of Appraisers of Turkic-speaking States will be held in Azerbaijan in May this year, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Appraisers Society (AQC) Vugar Oruj said this at the forum "Reporting and Transparency in the Context of Challenges of the New Era" held in Baku, Trend reports.

"Our society was involved in the establishment of the Union of Appraisers of Turkic-speaking States. Last year was an important year for AQC. We signed an agreement with the Chamber of Accounts at the end of last year. It is a very good tradition. We need to attract other institutions in this direction," he noted.

Will be updated