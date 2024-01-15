Azerbaijani delegation to take part in World Economic Forum in Davos

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov and several representatives of state structures and companies of the country are planning to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, source in the Economy Ministry told Trend.

"The head of the Ministry of Economy will go to Davos for the WEF. The program of his visit and meetings is being specified. The representatives of several state and private companies of Azerbaijan will also be in the delegation," the source said.

According to the WEF agenda, Jabbarov was announced as a participant in the discussion "COP28 and the Road Ahead" on January 16.

The same panel will feature Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), John Kerry, the US President's special envoy on climate, Catherine McGregor, CEO of ENGIE Group, and executive director of the Washington Post Sally Buzbee.

"Participation of Azerbaijan's representative in such discussion is logical, as COP 29 will be held in Baku," the source emphasized.

The World Economic Forum in Davos kicked off on January 14 and will continue until January 19.