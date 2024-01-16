Kapital Bank has announced the financial results of 2023

Kapital Bank’s assets as of January 1, 2024 have amounted to 8.7 bln. manats, while the volume of the Bank’s credit portfolio has reached 4.3 bln. manats.

The total amount of client deposits in Kapital Bank as of January 1, 2024 have amounted to 6.3 billion manats.

As of January 1, 2024, the total capital of Kapital Bank after tax deduction was 833 million manats, while the ordinary and preference shares was 265 million manats.

Kapital Bank has ratings from such international rating agencies as Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s. These ratings are among the highest in the banking sector of Azerbaijan.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 117 branches and 39 departments all over the country. For more detailed information about the bank’s products and services, please refer to https://kapitalbank.az website, 196 Call Centre or the bank’s various social network pages. To apply for a consumer loan visit https://kbl.az/prgtk, for a Birbank installment card visit https://kbl.az/prcrc