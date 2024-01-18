Kapital Bank made a significant presence at this year's Euromoney, an annual international forum held in Vienna, Austria as always, where key figures from the banking, finance, business, and government sectors of Central and Eastern European countries converge. The bank was well-represented by Farid Aliyev, Director of the Treasury Department, Almaz Musayeva, Director of the Compliance Department and Anar Bayramlı, Head of the Financial Institutions Division.

The forum delved into the major financial trends of 2024 and commenced with speeches from Francesca Cockcroft, the official spokesperson, along with keynote speakers Roger Havenith, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at EIF, and Sabine Abfalter, Chief Financial Officer at Raiffeisen Bank International. Topics ranged from the current economic situation in Central and Eastern European regions to the expansion of investment areas, securitization in CEE, sustainable development of the banking sector, and the introduction of innovative solutions.

Highlighting the swift evolution of global financial trends due to technological advancements, the bank reiterated its commitment to staying abreast of these developments as a leading financial institution. Representatives from Kapital Bank engaged in valuable discussions with counterparts from nearly 20 banks worldwide, fostering collaboration and ensuring the delivery of high-quality services to customers.

With a 29-year history, Euromoney stands as one of Europe's premier events, attracting over a thousand leaders from Central and Eastern Europe and beyond. The forum remains a crucial platform for government, private, banking, and investment sectors, facilitating meaningful exchanges and shaping the financial landscape.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 117 branches and 39 departments all over the country. For more detailed information about the bank’s products and services, please refer to https://kapitalbank.az website, 196 Call Centre or the bank’s various social network pages. To apply for a consumer loan visit https://kbl.az/prgtk, for a Birbank installment card visit https://kbl.az/prcrc.