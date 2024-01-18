SOCAR president holds meetings with MOL, Trafigura and Abu Dhabi FAB reps

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf has held a meeting with the management of the Hungarian MOL Group in Davos, Trend reports.

“We discussed exploration and production in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block in the Caspian Sea and successful cooperation on this project and oil exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline, which is crucial for the development of the energy sector of Azerbaijan,” Najaf noted.

Promising areas for expanding cooperation were discussed, and views were exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.

With the head of Trafigura Group Pte, Jeremy Weir, SOCAR president discussed effective cooperation in areas such as decarbonization, aluminum production and preparations for COP29 in Azerbaijan.

“Opportunities for joint action in potential areas are being considered,” Najaf said after a meeting with the CEO of Trafigura Group Pte.

Furthermore, Rovshan Najaf has met with Head of the Abu Dhabi FAB Hanoi Al Rostamani.

“We discussed the possibilities of long-term strategic cooperation and the development of future projects,” Rovshan Najaf said.