Azerbaijan completing initiative to digitize local entities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The 'Digital Bridge' project, intended for the digitalization of government institutions in Azerbaijan, is almost complete, Elturan Ahmadbayli from the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport said during an event on “non-tariff barriers to trade” held in Baku, Trend reports.

“A key part of our digital projects is the digitalization of government institutions. For this, we have a project called 'Digital Bridge', which is almost complete. In addition, another project that the ministry is working on is the digitalization of SMEs,” he noted.

Will be updated