Financing - key focus of COP29, Azerbaijani lead negotiator says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. One of our key themes for COP29 will be financing, COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the event themed "Beyond COP28: Time to Unite, Act, and Deliver on the UAE Consensus" held in Paris today.

"COP28 marked a significant milestone with the UAE consensus. Azerbaijan is ideally positioned to facilitate all-inclusive deliberations to make tangible progress on climate negotiations. Only through an inclusive COP can we develop the right way forward. One of our key themes for COP29 will be financing. Critical to our efforts will be the mobilization of finance for mitigation, adaptation, loss, and damage. This will require joint efforts by countries, international organizations, and the private sector," he said.

Rafiyev pointed out that, under the COP29 presidency, Azerbaijan is looking forward to work with the International Energy Agency (IEA).

"To achieve our goals, only inclusivity can help us develop the right way. Our main guiding principles, as part of our collaboration, involve working hand-in-hand with Brazil as President of the next COP, to deliver a future that is climate-focused, equitable, and sustainable. Under our COP29 presidency, we are looking forward to working closely with the IEA. At COP29, the IEA will continue to play a vital role in the process, keeping track of our commitments and supporting the parties with vital research and policy," he added.