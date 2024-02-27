Azerbaijan's NB Holding inks memorandum of understanding with Alibaba.com (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Azerbaijan's NB Holding and Alibaba.com have signed a memorandum of understanding, Trend reports.

The memorandum signed by the Founder of NB Holding Ruslan Eyyubov and the head of Alibaba Group's Global Strategic Partnership Department Tim Song will ensure the entry of Azerbaijani products under the brand of 'Made in Azerbaijan' into new export markets through the Alibaba.com.

Notably, the signing has taken place in Baku as part of a seminar held with the participation of small and medium businesses (SMBs) on the project to be implemented in Azerbaijan.

Alibaba.com is the global trading platform founded in 1999 specializing in the B2B (business to business) sector.

