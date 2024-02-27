Azerbaijan's AZPROMO, Alibaba.com sign memorandum of understanding (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and Alibaba.com have signed a memorandum of understanding, Trend reports.

The memorandum was signed by the executive director of AZPROMO Yusif Abdullayev and Alibaba Group's Head of Global Strategic Partnerships Tim Song.

The memorandum of understanding will ensure the entry of Azerbaijani products under the brand 'Made in Azerbaijan' through the electronic platform Alibaba.com to new export markets.

Meanwhile, the signing occurred on February 27 in Baku within the framework of a seminar held with the participation of SMEs on the project to be implemented in Azerbaijan.

