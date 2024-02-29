The Future of Banking: A Revolution for Everyday People

In the fast-paced world of finance, significant changes are on the horizon, promising a banking revolution that will transform the way we interact with our money. Prepare yourself, because your local bank is on the brink of a transformation. Regardless of where you are around the globe, banking as we know it is going to become smarter, sleeker, and more user-friendly than ever before. Aslan Alibeyli, leading expert on Strategy and Transactions at EY Azerbaijan shares his insights.

Goodbye, Long Queues and Paperwork

It pleases me to say with certain degree of certainty that we can soon bid farewell to the era of long queues and endless paperwork. The future of banking is all about convenience, leveraging technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), to streamline banking processes and simplify your life.

Fun Fact: Did you know that the first recorded use of an ATM (Automated Teller Machine) was in 1967 in London? While today we can see hundreds of these machines in every major town in Azerbaijan, at the time it revolutionized the way people accessed their money. And now, with AI, we're poised for another monumental leap forward.

Real-World Example: Take a glance at Singapore, where DBS Bank has integrated AI-powered chatbots to assist customers in managing their accounts, offering a glimpse into the future of hassle-free banking. This is something that banks around the globe, including Azerbaijan, are now investing into and actively using to simplify and speed up the interaction with customer queries.

AI: Your New Financial Buddy

Artificial intelligence is no longer confined to the realm of science fiction; it's becoming an integral part of managing your finances. Banks are harnessing AI to offer personalized experiences, envisioning an assistant that understands your spending habits, aids in budgeting, and suggests tailored savings options. It's like having a financial guru at your beck and call!

Fun Fact: The term "Artificial Intelligence" was coined in 1955 by the American computer scientist John McCarthy. Today, AI is becoming a trusted companion in navigating your financial landscape.

Real-World Example: Bank of America's virtual assistant, Erica, employs AI to provide insights into spending habits and financial goals, showcasing how technology can serve as a valuable ally in our financial journeys.

User-Friendly Banking Apps

Prepare for a revolution in user-friendly banking apps. The days of grappling with complex interfaces are numbered. Banks are investing in sleek, intuitive apps designed to make managing your money effortless. From checking balances to transferring funds, these apps prioritize user experience, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable banking journey.

Fun Fact: The first mobile banking service emerged in 1999 from a bank in Finland. Today, mobile banking is a global phenomenon, with apps leading the charge in banking convenience.

Real-World Example: Consider the success of the Revolut app founded in 2015 by London-based entrepreneurs Nikolay Storonsky originally from Russia and Vlad Yatsenko from Ukraine. Revolut

Is offering a range of financial services with a user-friendly interface, illustrating the potential for banking apps to redefine convenience.

Contactless Everything

In the coming years, the physical wallet may become obsolete. Contactless payments are rapidly becoming the norm, with your phone or smartwatch poised to replace traditional payment methods. This not only expedites transactions but also enhances security. No more rummaging for loose change – the future is all about tap and go.

Fun Fact: The first contactless payment was made in 1997 using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology. Today, contactless payments continue to evolve with every tap of your card or phone.

Real-World Example: Cities like Stockholm and London heavily rely on contactless payments for public transportation, highlighting the everyday applications of this futuristic banking feature.

The Rise of Cryptocurrency

Once shrouded in mystery and volatility, cryptocurrency is emerging as a mainstream player in finance. Banks are exploring ways to incorporate digital currencies into their services, offering more options for managing and investing money, with reduced fees and faster transactions.

Fun Fact: Bitcoin, the first cryptocurrency, debuted in 2009. Since then, thousands of cryptocurrencies have emerged, each with unique features.

Real-World Example: Companies like Tesla now accept Bitcoin as a form of payment, underscoring the increasing integration of cryptocurrencies into traditional financial transactions. In 2021, El Salvador in Central America became the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as a legal tender, making it mandatory for businesses to accept the leading cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

Banking on Sustainability

As environmental consciousness grows, so does the banking industry's commitment to sustainability. Expect banks to offer eco-friendly financial products and invest in green initiatives. Your money could contribute to positive change for the planet, aligning your financial goals with a more sustainable future.

The actual term ‘sustainable or ethical banking’ refers to financial practices that prioritize environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations alongside financial returns. This approach involves investing in environmentally friendly projects, supporting socially responsible initiatives, promoting fair labor practices, and adhering to transparent and ethical business standards.

Sustainable and ethical banks aim to make positive contributions to society and the environment while ensuring that their financial activities align with ethical principles and long-term sustainability goals.

Fun Fact: The world's first green bank, Triodos Bank, was established in the Netherlands in 1980. Today, banks globally are embracing sustainable practices.

Real-World Example: BNP Paribas, a leading global bank, has pledged to align its financing activities with international sustainability standards, signaling the industry's shift towards a greener future.

Personalized Loans and Credit

The era of one-size-fits-all loans is coming to an end. Thanks to advanced analytics and AI, banks can tailor loans and credit options to individual needs, increasing approval rates and designing terms with financial well-being in mind.

Fun Fact: While the concept of credit dates back to ancient civilizations, personalized credit scoring systems emerged in the mid-20th century.

Real-World Example: LendingClub, a peer-to-peer lending platform, employs data analytics to personalize loan offerings, demonstrating how technology can reshape the lending landscape.

Embrace the Change

The future of banking is not a distant dream – it's imminent. Embrace the change, for it promises to simplify your financial life, personalize your experience, and align with your values. From AI-powered assistants to eco-friendly banking options, the banking revolution empowers everyday people. Get ready for a banking experience that's not just smart but uniquely yours.