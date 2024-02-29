Azerbaijan, ACWA Power agree to enhance progress of wind power plant project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power have agreed to boost the implementation of the wind power plant project, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports.

"We agreed to accelerate the realization of the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron WPP with the delegation led by Mohammad Abunayyan, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of ACWA Power. This project will be the first major contribution of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia to the energy transition," he wrote on his page on X.

Meanwhile, on January 13, 2022, with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Minister of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman Al Saud, the groundbreaking ceremony of the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant was held.

On February 3, 2023, the sides agreed to create wind farms with a total capacity of 2.5 GW and energy storage systems. On the same day, an agreement envisaged for the implementation of a 1.5 GW offshore wind power project in Azerbaijan was signed as well.