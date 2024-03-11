Middle Corridor draws investors beyond regional reach - Azerbaijani ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The Middle Corridor attracts investors outside the region, said Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kazakhstan Agalar Atamoglanov, during the second session of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani Business Council in Baku, Trend reports.

"The intergovernmental commission held its regular meeting on March 5. The results were extremely productive, with multiple agreements struck. These include the development of a Kazakh-Azerbaijani investment fund, increased freight transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), and expanded collaboration in the light chemical and machine-building industries. TITR's potential appeals to both regional and non-regional investors," the ambassador said.

Atamoglanov expressed optimism that this meeting will prove beneficial.

"Today marks Kazakhstan's President's visit to Azerbaijan, which is significant for Azerbaijan. This visit is expected to strengthen our relations and open up new avenues for collaboration. As allies and strategic partners, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have witnessed the expansion of bilateral cooperation in many areas. Mutual visits act as a strong impetus for improvement," he said.

