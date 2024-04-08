Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts reveals volume of allocations on analytical activities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The Azerbaijan Chamber of Accounts has allocated 3.623 billion manat ($2.13 billion) for analytic purposes in 2023, the chairman of the chamber Vugar Gulmammadov said during a press conference dedicated to the results of the chamber's activity in 2023 and future goals, Trend reports.

He mentioned that the main objective of the Chamber of Accounts' strategic plan for 2021-2025 is to enhance accountability and fiscal responsibility regarding public finances, aiming for improved implementation of budget reforms grounded in results.

"In 2023, the Court of Accounts allocated 3.623 billion manat, or $2.13 billion, for analytical activities, conducting four analyses during the year. The deficit reached 1.971 billion manat, or $1.16 billion, with budgetary damage assessed at 103.2 million manat, or $60.7 million," he said.

