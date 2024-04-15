Azerbaijan to draft project to export electricity to Europe (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Preparation of a feasibility study on the possibility of exporting electricity from Central Asian countries to Europe through the territory of Azerbaijan will begin this year, the Deputy Energy Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Soltanov told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that the technical condition for attracting companies to carry out works outlined within the project is already ready.

He also emphasized that the green hydrogen to be produced in Azerbaijan will be competitive in European markets.

"Hydrogen-related works are at a very early stage all over the world. There is no market for it yet," Soltanov added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel