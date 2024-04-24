Azerbaijan and Russia's Bashkortostan sign number of agreements (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Azerbaijan and Russia's Bashkortostan federal subject have signed a number of agreements, Trend reports.

The signing of the agreements took place within the framework of the Azerbaijan-Bashkortostan Business Forum held in Baku.

Cooperation agreements were recently signed between the Azerbaijan Exhibition Organizers Association (ASTA) and the Bashkir Exhibition Company. The agreement was signed by Farid Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of ASTA, and Albina Kildigulova, General Director of the Bashkir Exhibition Company. Additionally, agreements were signed between MT Group and NVP Bashinkom, with Tarana Allahverdiyeva and Linar Minnebayev representing the respective companies.