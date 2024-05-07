Azerbaijan stands vital to Middle Corridor's formation - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Azerbaijan has played a crucial role in the establishment of the Middle Corridor, the country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said at the Azerbaijani-Slovak Business Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"Positioned as a key hub between international transport corridors, Azerbaijan has played a crucial role in establishing the Middle Corridor as a viable trade route connecting East and West. In fact, by beginning the construction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, we laid the foundation for the Middle Corridor," he emphasized.

He stated that Azerbaijan has established multiple special economic zones, such as the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ), by capitalizing on its advantageous geographical position.

"Investors interested in using innovative technologies to produce high-quality goods for export are the target audience for AFEZ. AFEZ is located near the Baku International Sea Trade Port, the largest on the Caspian Sea, and offers tax incentives to its residents as well as the freedom to repatriate income," he added.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.

