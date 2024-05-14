Our main goal lies in boosting visibility of Italian products in Azerbaijan - FederUnacoma

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Our main goal is to enhance the presence of "Made in Italy" products in Azerbaijan, Fabio Ricci, Deputy Director General of FederUnacoma – Italian Agricultural Machinery Manufacturer Federation told reporters at the Azerbaijani-Italian business forum, Trend reports.

"Furthermore, we offer support to Azerbaijan in machinery production, particularly in mechanizing agricultural equipment and processing agricultural products. Additionally, we provide storage and cooling systems," he highlighted.

Fabio Ricci noted that Azerbaijan is one of the 180 countries to which the Italian Agricultural Machinery Manufacturer Federation exports equipment.

To note, Azerbaijan and Italy conduct a Baku business event to enhance exports and attract international investment. It's jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Italian Trade Agency.

Up to 100 Azerbaijani entrepreneurs and 12 Italian agricultural and food enterprises attend the forum, where representatives from pertinent government bodies, local authorities, and global financial entities are also present.

